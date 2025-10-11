Public Service Recruitment: 41,500 vacancies open to qualified Tanzanians by November

Dodoma. The Government has announced 41,500 job vacancies for the 2025/2026 financial year, urging qualified Tanzanians to seize the opportunities without delay.

The vacancies distribution in different sectors and quantity in brackets are: Education (12,176); health sector at local government level (10,280); agriculture (470); livestock (312); fishing (47); and security, including police, prisons, fire, and immigration services (7,000).

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Mtumba Public Service Office in Dodoma, the President’s Office, Public Service and Good Governance Permanent Secretary, Mr Juma Mkomi, said these jobs are specifically earmarked for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Mr Mkomi directed the Employment Secretariat to complete the recruitment process for positions unfilled in the 2024/2025 financial year (45,000 jobs) alongside the 2025/2026 vacancies by November 2025.

“By November, we expect all 86,500 job permits issued for 2024/25 and 2025/26 to be filled, with successful applicants starting work immediately to address current staffing gaps in the public service,” said Mr Mkomi.

He also instructed that appointment letters be sent directly to candidates’ accounts on the employment portal, rather than being physically delivered in Dodoma, to reduce inconvenience and costs for new recruits.

“Interviews for government job applicants should be conducted in their respective regions, and appointment letters uploaded to their portal accounts, avoiding unnecessary travel to Dodoma and back to their designated workplaces,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Mkomi revealed that the government currently faces a public service shortage of approximately 280,000 employees and is working to reduce this gap by continuing to issue job permits where staffing is insufficient.

He also shared the results of a weekly customer service assessment for public servants, noting that 312 employees participated.