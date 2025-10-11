Speaker Zubeir: Strong laws make Zanzibar a tech investment destination

Unguja. The Speaker of Zanzibar’s House of Representatives, Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, said well-crafted laws continue to attract major companies to invest in Zanzibar, contributing to the islands’ economic growth.

He stated that both the House of Representatives and the government will continue to ensure transparent, business-friendly environments that protect consumers, employees, and the environment.

He made the remarks on Saturday, October 11, 2025, during the launch of a large Hisense electronics store, part of a strategy to curb the importation of low-quality goods.

“Currently, there are good investment laws, and we will continue to strengthen them to attract more investors for the broader benefit of our country’s economy,” said Speaker Maulid.

Beyond laws, the Speaker noted that effective policies also attract investors from both within and outside the country.

“We welcome investors who bring not only capital but also good practices: respecting laws, creating jobs, building capacity, and taking social responsibility,” he said.

Speaking about the store launch, Mr Maulid explained that it aligns with the government’s plan to eliminate substandard imports, thus protecting the environment.

“These products use less electricity and support environmentally friendly practices due to their durability,” he said.

He added that regulations will also protect consumers if complaints arise over poor-quality products.

“This type of investment is welcome. We are used to buying brands in ordinary shops where you pay for a product, and after a year it breaks. Many products lack a guarantee. Here, you get more than a year,” he explained.

The Electronic Hub Director, Mr Naeem Sikandar, said the investment in Zanzibar aims to contribute to the islands’ economy and support government efforts to grow the national economy while providing better services to citizens.

“The presence of Hisense gives a new image to Zanzibar as a technology-and business-friendly destination, opening doors for more electronics investment,” he said.

Hisense South Africa Deputy General Manager, Ms Luna Nortje, said Zanzibar occupies a strategic position in East Africa, and the presence of these products supports the growth of this commercial strategy.