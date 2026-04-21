Courts acquits man accused of killing wife over Sh20,000

Arusha. The High Court, Bukoba Sub-Registry, has acquitted a man who had been charged with murdering his wife following a domestic dispute allegedly triggered by a missing Sh20,000.

Deus Fredrick, popularly known as Dogoboy, had been accused of killing his wife, Olivia Osward, after suspecting her and his co-wife of stealing the money.

He was also alleged to have assaulted and detained them for days, an incident prosecutors said led to Olivia sustaining fatal injuries.

In a judgement delivered on April 17, 2026, Justice Lilian Itemba ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, citing serious inconsistencies and gaps in the evidence presented.

Fredrick, who had two wives—Olivia (now deceased) and Milia Jenifa, was alleged to have locked them in a room and subjected them to assault over the missing cash.

The prosecution had told the court that on April 1, 2024, at Kigorogoro Village in Kyerwa District, Fredrick murdered Olivia contrary to sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code. Seven witnesses testified for the prosecution, while the accused gave evidence in his defence.

One of the key witnesses, Milia Jenifa, told the court that her husband suspected both women of stealing Sh20,000 and locked them in a room where they were allegedly beaten for three days. She said Olivia later became critically ill and requested to be taken to hospital.

She further testified that Fredrick arranged for a motorcycle taxi to transport Olivia to a nearby drug shop and later to Murongo Health Centre after her condition worsened. A medical doctor, Dickson Emmanuel, told the court that the deceased had multiple injuries, including a fractured leg, and that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation.

Another witness who first received the body at a health facility said he observed injuries and reported the matter to police.

A relative of Milia, Anitha Mnyanenza, testified that she heard Olivia crying from a locked room and later alerted local leaders, who forced the door open.

A police officer told the court that the accused was arrested at a hospital, where he allegedly claimed that Olivia had been attacked by unknown assailants.

However, investigations did not establish any theft at the household.

In his defence, Fredrick told the court that he is a businessman dealing in coffee and other commodities. He denied killing his wife, insisting he had no history of conflict with her.

He claimed the incident stemmed from a dispute between Olivia and Milia, and said he found Olivia already injured while Milia had fled the scene.

Fredrick further argued that he took his wife to various health facilities for treatment and maintained that her death was caused by medical negligence and delays in receiving care.

In her judgement, Justice Itemba said the court had to determine whether the accused caused Olivia’s death and whether there was intent to kill.

She noted that it was not disputed that Olivia’s death was unnatural, but said the prosecution evidence was inconsistent, with conflicting theories suggesting either assault injuries or strangulation.

The judge also criticised the prosecution for failing to call key witnesses, including health workers who first attended to the deceased, saying their testimony could have clarified her condition upon arrival at the hospital.

Justice Itemba reiterated the principle that in criminal cases, any doubt must be resolved in favour of the accused.

“The prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt,” she ruled, noting that contradictions in medical evidence and unanswered questions weakened the charge.