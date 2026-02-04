Epstein files link Tanzania, Kenya to alleged trafficking network

Newly released US government files on the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein reference Kenya and Tanzania in connection with his alleged child trafficking network, shedding light on the international scope of his operations.

Epstein, a billionaire, was first convicted in 2008 of procuring minors for sex and subsequently served 13 months in prison on prostitution charges. The relatively light sentence was the result of a plea deal, which itself drew controversy.

He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but died in a New York jail later that year. His death became a highly political matter, not least because of the trove of documents extracted from his communications with various people. Some demanded that the details be exposed.

People walk next to a mobile Ad Van that displays a photograph of US President Donald Trump and disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in protest of the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. Photo credit: Reuters

Approved by Congress last year, the Epstein Files Transparency Act prompted the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release over 3.5 million pages of documents, including emails, photographs and videos relating to Epstein and his associates.

The files reference Kenya and Somalia as locations flagged for paedophile activity and identify Tanzania and Senegal as transit points in Epstein’s trafficking operations. They also describe coastal towns such as Malindi in Kenya as areas frequented by individuals involved in such activity and allege that Epstein had close ties with prominent Kenyan figures, including a former president.

One file claims that Epstein, who ran a paedophile island in the United States, knew the former Kenyan president well. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a Kenyan businessman with a vast business empire, is noted as having communicated with Epstein about his ties to top government officials.

On 9 April 2013, he wrote to Epstein to inform him that he was attending the inauguration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta:

“I am in Nairobi for the inauguration of Uhuru Kenyatta as president of Kenya, whom I know very well.”

Epstein replied three hours later with a question:

“Any plans for NY?”

Other documents provided insight into investigations that led to sex trafficking charges against Epstein and his long-standing associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021. An earlier inquiry had uncovered evidence of Epstein abusing underage girls, but this did not result in federal charges.

While some of the correspondence appears travel-related or casual in nature—discussing flights, safaris, celebrities and holidays—other messages contain language that has raised concern.

In one excerpt, presented as a ‘joke’, the sender writes to Epstein about “bringing a little baby back... or two... boys or girls” from Kenya.

Some emails reveal Epstein coordinated trips to Kenya involving young women, some described as “finally turning legal.” In a December 2010 exchange, Epstein asked an associate identified as Irina, “Anyone new for tonight?” She replied, “None, but I’m working on that.” When she mentioned two individuals, their names were redacted. Epstein responded simply: “Kenya.”

Earlier correspondence with American publicist Peggy Siegal shows detailed planning for 2009 trips. In December that year, Siegal joked to Epstein about travelling from Amsterdam:

“If the Maasai warriors don’t eat us, the pirates from Somalia will,”

calling the experience “yet another life experience”.

Between April and June 2009, emails show Epstein and Siegal discussed transporting two girls to Kenya. On 28 May, Epstein pledged $13,000 per girl for a “safari and internship.”

'Kissing the ground you walk'

He referenced his knowledge of accommodations, writing: “I am very familiar with the flexibility of some of the accommodation [venues] you have chosen.”

The planning continued into 2011. A May email notes a girl, redacted by authorities, “is finally turning legal.” Earlier that month, Siegal told Epstein the girls were enthusiastic:

“The girls not only showed up for the conference call but are now totally excited about going… We are all kissing the ground you walk on and the African plains the girls are about to ride on.”

The exchanges highlight Epstein’s active role in arranging international travel and accommodations for young women, as well as the extensive logistical planning behind the trips.

This is typical language of child trafficking, involving the exploitation of Maasai and Somali children under the guise of NGOs, safaris and “aid.”

Tanzania is primarily mentioned as a transit point, with luxury destinations such as Mnemba Island—a private archipelago in the Indian Ocean—visited by members of Epstein’s circle. Children from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and other parts of Eastern Africa were reportedly trafficked through Mombasa.

It is reported that Epstein’s estate was in the process of opening a film studio in Somaliland, possibly to lure young actors into the sex ring run by millionaires. He is also said to have wanted to set up a commercial bank in Somalia.

The national flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Photo credit: Shutterstock

In 2018, someone with ties to Epstein pressured Ethiopia and Eritrea to distance themselves from China. A leaked document also suggested a potential merger between the two countries.

Experts caution that the mention of these countries in the documents does not constitute evidence of wrongdoing by government officials or institutions in Kenya, Tanzania or elsewhere. The files contain references to multiple public figures, including journalists, politicians and business leaders, but there is no documented proof of their criminal involvement.

The DOJ release is one of the largest public disclosures of materials related to Epstein’s alleged crimes. It sheds light on the international scope of his network while raising questions for investigators and governments worldwide.

Epstein was arrested on 6 July 2019 and allegedly committed suicide on 10 August that year.