Ruto leads thousands at Raila Odinga’s state funeral amid scenes of national grief and unrest

Dar es Salaam. President William Ruto led a sombre state funeral for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, October 17, 2025 as thousands of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.

Odinga, 80, who died in India while receiving medical treatment, was accorded full military honours. His flag-draped coffin was conveyed in a military procession from Parliament to Nyayo Stadium, where prayers, hymns, and heartfelt tributes were offered by family, political leaders, and foreign dignitaries.









The funeral followed days of chaotic scenes in Nairobi, where enormous crowds had overwhelmed security at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and during public viewings at Kasarani Stadium.

The stampede-like conditions led to police firing into the air and, tragically, reports of several deaths and injuries as mourners pushed to see the late statesman.

Officials said the national ceremony would be followed by extended public viewings at Nyayo Stadium to allow Kenyans from all walks of life to pay their final respects.

Throughout the day, political leaders and visiting delegations paid glowing tribute to Odinga, describing him as a fearless democrat, a reformist, and a unifying force who helped shape Kenya’s modern political landscape.

President Ruto, who in recent years had reconciled with his long-time rival, led the tributes, calling Odinga “a man who gave everything for his country” and “a cornerstone of Kenya’s democracy.”

The atmosphere was charged with emotion. Supporters waved flags, sang liberation songs, and raised olive branches as Odinga’s cortege entered the stadium. His trademark hat was placed atop the coffin — a silent reminder of his indelible presence in Kenya’s public life.

Throughout his career, Odinga fought for multi-party democracy, endured detention under authoritarian regimes, and served as Prime Minister in the 2008 power-sharing government that emerged after post-election violence.

The state funeral marked the beginning of a period of national mourning. The government announced that Odinga’s body would later be taken to his rural home for burial after final family and regional commemorations.

The day’s events captured both the profound respect many Kenyans felt for Odinga and the tension that often surrounds large national gatherings.

Security forces were praised for maintaining order during the main service, even as authorities promised to investigate the earlier chaos that marred the public viewings.