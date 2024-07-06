New EAC member Somalia pays full budget contribution, surpassing DRC and other members

Somalia has paid $7.8 million, its full budget contribution dues for the financial year 2024/25.

Mogadishu beat the Democratic Republic of Congo, which joined the bloc two years ago and has yet to contribute a cent.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government sent in $7,853,071 last month, just before the EAC budget was presented to the legislative assembly.

The Somalia contribution thus saw the budget grow from $103,842,880 in the Financial Year 2023/24 to $112,984,442 in 2024/25.

“The joining of Somalia places additional responsibilities and obligations on the EAC Organs and Institutions,” said MP Kennedy Mukulia, when he presented a report of the Committee General Purposes.

“Whereas the budget of the Community may seem to have increased, it should be noted that this increase is largely attributed to the contribution of $7,853,071 from Somalia.”

As of June 2024, the DRC owed the EAC $14.7 million, Burundi $11.2 million, and South Sudan $8.6 million in contributions to the budget.

Kenya had paid its full contributions. Other EAC partner states have minimal arrears, with Rwanda owing $920,869, Uganda $200,203, and Tanzania $122,694.

“There is an urgent need for the disbursement of the outstanding contributions for FY 2023/2024, as well as arrears, to facilitate the activities of the financial year ending on 30th June 2024,” Mr. Mukulia said.

Somalia recently reaffirmed its commitment to integrating into the EAC, demonstrating strong participation in a pivotal regional meeting held last month in Nairobi.

“It’s now time to align Somalia’s national processes with regional frameworks to ensure comprehensive integration,” said Secretary-General Veronica Nduva at the event.

The roadmap will incorporate activities that should be jointly undertaken by Somalia and the EAC organs and institutions.

The Eala General Purpose Committee wants the integration process of Somalia to be jointly carried out together with that of South Sudan and the DRC, which are still lagging.

“Whereas the Committee appreciates the need to expeditiously integrate Somalia into the EAC, the organs and institutions are doing it in a disjointed manner, without a comprehensive roadmap to guide the process,” Mr. Mukulia said.

“It was noted that South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who joined the Community before Somalia, are not yet fully integrated into the Community. The Committee recommends that the Assembly urge the Council of Ministers to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the full integration of South Sudan, DRC, and Somalia.”

The Eala MPs also recommended that the integration process take into consideration how each partner state contributes to the EAC budget.