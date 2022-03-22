Uganda MPs to elect new Speaker Friday after death of Oulanyah

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. Uganda’s ruling party the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has set today, Tuesday March 22, as the date for expression of interest for the position of Speaker of Parliament following the demise of Jacob Oulanyah, according to highly-placed sources.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) will later convene on Wednesday and caucus on Thursday.

Sources added that the election of Speaker will be conducted on Friday.

This was later confirmed by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi while addressing journalists in Kampala.

"The sitting of Cabinet today at State House Entebbe, which was chaired by President Museveni took a decision that Parliament of Uganda shall convene on Friday, March 25, 2022 to fill the vacancy of a Speaker," he said.

In an earlier statement, Government Chief Whip and NRM Parliamentary Caucus chairperson, Thomas Tayebwa, said he had been instructed by President Yoweri Museveni, who is the NRM chairman, to call for a special caucus meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 pm at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to discuss the issue of the Speaker.

Advertisement

“All members are required to undertake a Covid-19 test. This procedure will take place on Tuesday 22nd March 2022, 9:00 am- 4:00 pm and Wednesday 23rd March, 2022, 9:00 am - 12:00 noon, at Parliamentary Conference Hall. Only members who will have taken this test with the prescribed service provider at the Parliamentary Conference Hall will attend the caucus,” Mr Tayebwa said in a Monday afternoon statement.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is said to have on Sunday evening left Seattle, the United States of America where Oulanyah died. Dollo, who is constitutionally mandated to conduct the election of Speaker, reportedly left behind the Democratic Party (DP) president, Norbert Mao, who is expected to return with Oulanyah's body.

Article 82(4) provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81 of this Constitution, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

Clause 4 of Article 81 relates to incoming lawmakers taking oaths of office, and of members of Parliament, in order to be eligible to vote, and be voted, as Speaker.

Half-mast

President Museveni on Monday directed all flags in the country to fly at half-mast until Oulanyah is buried.

Oulanyah, 56, died on Sunday morning at a Seattle Hospital in the United States of America where he was indisposed since February 4, 2021.

He was referred abroad in February for specialised healthcare by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was first admitted in January.