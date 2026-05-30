Ben Pol shares powerful journey from fame to struggle and back again

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Ben Pol has opened up about his emotional journey through fame, financial hardship and personal recovery, giving fans a rare glimpse into the realities behind his music career.

In a heartfelt Instagram narration titled “Stori yangu Mwaka 2014,” the award-winning artist reflected on entering the music industry at a young age and quickly becoming one of Tanzania’s most promising stars.

By his mid-teens, Ben Pol had already released successful songs, performed at major events and earned significant income from music.

“At 15 years old, I had already bought my first car and was doing many shows across the country,” he recalled. “Money was coming in, but I was spending without thinking about the future.”

Despite the public image of success, the singer admitted that poor financial decisions and the pressures that came with fame eventually pushed him into serious hardship. He revealed that there was a time when he struggled so badly he could not even afford basic household necessities.

“One morning my friend’s niece told me there was no tea in the house, and I realised I didn’t even have a small amount of money left,” he said. “That moment forced me to reflect on my entire life.”

According to the musician, debts continued piling up and he was eventually forced to sell personal belongings, including his car.

The difficult experience pushed him to return to his family home in Vingunguti, Dar es Salaam, where he decided to rebuild his life from the ground up.

“I told myself that I started music with nothing, so I could start again,” he explained. “I packed my bag and went back home to my mother.”

Ben Pol described that chapter as one of the most important turning points in his life. With support from family and close friends, he slowly regained focus and returned to recording music, often spending long nights in the studio with limited resources.

His comeback eventually gained momentum with the release of his hit song “Sofia,” which helped reconnect him with audiences and revive his music career.

“The love from fans and support from friends gave me strength,” he said. “That was the beginning of my comeback.”