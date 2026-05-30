CBE students urged to take pride in their education and build future-ready skills

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Dennis Londo has urged students at the College of Business Education (CBE) to take pride in the education they are receiving and make the most of the opportunities available to build knowledge and skills that will shape their future careers.

Speaking at the Career Fair 2026 on May 29, 2026 held under the theme “Innovation and Skills for Youth: The Foundation of Business and Industrial Growth in Tanzania,” Mr Londo said today’s world requires more than academic qualifications, calling on young people to acquire practical skills, innovation, work discipline and technological competence to remain competitive in the labour market and business environment.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Industry and Trade, continues to create an enabling environment for young people to participate actively in production, trade, entrepreneurship and industrial development through various economic empowerment policies and programmes.

“We are prioritising the growth of small, medium and large-scale industries, promoting the use of locally produced goods and equipping young people to participate in industrial value chains through entrepreneurship education, technology, access to capital and markets,” he said.

Mr Londo noted that, in pursuit of the National Development Vision 2050, the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to invest in education, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship to build an inclusive, resilient and competitive upper-middle-income economy.

He commended CBE for organising the Career Fair, describing it as an important bridge linking education, employment, business and industry by providing young people with opportunities to learn from professionals, showcase innovations, access information on available opportunities and build professional networks.

The Deputy Minister also praised the institution for its recent achievements, including its ranking among the country’s top higher learning institutions.

He said CBE’s growing contribution to research, particularly studies published in national and international journals, had played a significant role in strengthening its academic standing.

Mr Londo further applauded the college for continuing to improve its educational infrastructure, including the construction of a metrology building, whose first phase has reached 99 percent completion, as well as the expansion and development of its campuses.

Speaking at the event, CBE Governing Board Chairman, Prof Zakaria Mganilwa said the institution would continue strengthening quality, accountability and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure its programmes respond to national needs in business, entrepreneurship, management, finance, technology and employability skills.

He encouraged young people to use the Career Fair as a platform for self-discovery and to explore opportunities for self-employment, innovation, technology-driven solutions and collaboration, rather than relying solely on formal employment.

Prof Mganilwa also called on stakeholders to support the 9th Business and Economic Development Conference (9BEDC 2026), scheduled to take place in Mwanza on October 22 and 23, 2026. The conference will provide a platform for the presentation of academic research findings by experts from Tanzania and abroad.

For her part, CBE Rector, Prof Edda Lwoga said the Career Fair forms part of the institution’s efforts to bridge classroom learning with the realities of the labour market, business sector and industrial development.