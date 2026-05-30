Frida Amani honoured with environmental conservation award at NEMC’s 40th anniversary

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian hip hop artiste and environmental activist Frida Amani received an Environmental Conservation Award during the 40th anniversary celebrations of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

The award was presented by the Second Vice President of Zanzibar in recognition of the hip hop artiste’s outstanding contribution to environmental conservation and her efforts in encouraging young people to actively participate in protecting the environment through art, education, and community projects.

Over the years, Frida Amani has emerged as one of Tanzania’s most influential youth voices in environmental advocacy.

She was also appointed as the first-ever youth ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) focusing on ecosystem restoration.

Her environmental journey began as a volunteer ambassador for the LEAD Foundation, where she worked alongside different stakeholders on the ‘Kisiki Hai’ campaign, a project that has successfully contributed to the restoration of more than 23 million trees across Tanzania as of 2026.

Through her ‘MTOE MAMA GIZANI’ initiative, Frida Amani also championed the installation of solar energy systems in maternity wards in Bahi District, Dodoma, and Mafuleta Ward in Tanga Region, with the aim of improving healthcare services for mothers and children.

Using music as a tool for advocacy, Frida Amani has continued to raise awareness about environmental conservation through several projects and songs.

These include ‘Kisiki Hai’, ‘Kijanisha’, a collaboration with Ben Pol, Joh Makini and Christina Shusho, as well as ‘Get Together’, a song recorded with an American artiste. She also participated in the special environmental anthem ‘Resilience’ alongside the Kenya Boys Choir.

Beyond music, Frida Amani has actively participated in tree-planting campaigns and environmental education programmes for primary and secondary school students across Tanzania, encouraging the younger generation to become part of the solution to environmental challenges.