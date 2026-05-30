TBS directed to work with TRA to resolve import permit system challenges

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, has directed the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to work closely with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and other relevant institutions to address and eliminate challenges arising from permit issuance systems for cargo entering the country.

The directive was issued on May 29, 2026, during a meeting held at the ministry’s sub-office in Dar es Salaam. Ms Kapinga, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Salum, met with the TBS Director General, Dr Ashura Katunzi, and her delegation following concerns raised over disruptions experienced by some traders.

The challenges emerged during the integration of TRA’s Tanzania National Electronic Single Window System (TANeSW) with TBS’s Online Application System (OAS), a process that led to operational difficulties affecting the clearance of certain import consignments.

Ms Kapinga instructed TBS to strengthen collaboration with TRA and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth functioning of the integrated systems and prevent unnecessary delays for businesses.

She emphasised the importance of efficient digital systems in facilitating trade, improving service delivery and enhancing the country’s business environment.

The minister also commended the ongoing efforts by TBS and TRA to integrate their electronic platforms, noting that the initiative would simplify procedures and improve the efficiency of issuing permits for imported cargo.

She said the successful integration of the systems would contribute to faster processing of consignments, reduce administrative bottlenecks and support the government’s broader agenda of promoting trade facilitation and economic growth.