Creative arts exhibition to spotlight young talent ahead of the Sanaa Blast festival milestone

Dar es Salaam is set to host a major celebration of creativity as the Creative Arts Exhibition takes place on April 11, 2026, at the Kijitonyama Postal Grounds.

Speaking to the media, the event coordinator and director of Benison Marketing Agency said the exhibition aims to bring together young creatives from across artistic disciplines to showcase their talent and innovation in shaping Africa’s creative future towards 2050.

The exhibition forms part of the build-up to the 10th anniversary of the Sanaa Blast Festival, organised in collaboration with the University of Dar es Salaam Department of Creative Arts under the Creative Arts Initiative.

The partnership is driving a series of pre-events designed to lay the foundation for the milestone celebrations.

Two earlier events, “Sanaa ni Dawa” and “Sanaa ni Biashara”, have already sparked conversations around the role of art in community well-being and the creative economy.

The upcoming exhibition is expected to be the largest yet, offering a dynamic platform for students, alumni, and emerging artists.

Attendees can expect a wide range of artistic expressions, including fashion, film, visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and live performances such as painting and graffiti, as well as gaming showcases. Outstanding participants will be recognised with special awards at the end of the event.

A key highlight will be the official launch of an alumni documentary, celebrating graduates of the Department of Creative Arts who are now making significant contributions to Tanzania’s creative industry and beyond.

The event is also designed to foster unity among art students, with participants expected from various universities.

A VIP section will also be available for stakeholders and art enthusiasts seeking a premium experience.

The exhibition has already attracted support from key partners, including CRDB Bank through its youth platform, along with stakeholders from the telecommunications, beverages, FMCG, and government sectors.

Entertainment will run throughout the day, featuring performances from emerging artists and invited acts, with Tanzanian artist Dullah Makabila set to headline the event.

Originally scheduled for March 21, the event was moved to April 11 following an overwhelming response from artists and requests from students to hold it after the Eid and Easter holidays.