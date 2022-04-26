Diamond Platnumz fights to get back suspended YouTube account

Wasafi Digital administrator Majidi Ramadhani revealed that the channel had been hacked prior to its termination by YouTube.

By Sinda Matiko More by this Author

Diamond Platnumz’s team has explained why the singer lost his official YouTube channel account.

The Google-owned video streaming platform announced the account had been suspended for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.

Wasafi Digital administrator Majidi Ramadhani revealed that the channel had been hacked prior to its termination by YouTube.

“Diamond Platnumz YouTube channel was hacked last Sunday and the hacker(s) proceeded to go live. The content that the hackers aired didn’t go down well with YouTube as it violated its guidelines and that was the reason it was terminated,” Ramadhani explained.

According to Ramadhan, YouTube took notice of fishy activities from the account when it was hacked and immediately secured it from the hackers before suspending it.

“We actually did receive an email from YouTube informing us that they had suspended the channel and asked for an explanation. We have been dealing with that and the account should be back anytime. Wasafi digital departmental head Ackim Ndolo has already responded to all the queries by YouTube and all we are waiting for is their feedback,” he added.

Majidi also noted that with the suspension, Diamond has suffered a significant loss.

“Definitely with such activities there is a significant amount of money lost. But what is important is securing the channel and having it back,” Majidi added.

Ndolo said that they will work around the clock to have the account back.

“Diamond account was hacked on Sunday and the hackers went live. Whatever content they aired violated YouTube’s community guidelines. We have already made contact with YouTube to sort out the mess. We urge the fans to be patient,” Ndolo stated.

Diamond’s YouTube Channel has over four million subscribers and 1.7 billion views since its inception in July 2011.

He is the first Sub Saharan African artiste to have attained over one billion views. From his YouTube channel, Diamond takes home over Sh4 million as monthly proceedings.