Drake shakes hip-hop with three albums, personal confessions and fresh feuds

Drake has once again placed himself at the centre of the hip-hop world after releasing three surprise albums in a single day and using the sprawling project to address fractured friendships, industry tensions and a deeply personal family battle.

The Toronto superstar unveiled Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour simultaneously, delivering 43 new tracks featuring appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Central Cee and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Much of the attention has centred on Iceman, where Drake appears to revisit the fallout from his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar. On “Make Them Pay”, he seemingly addresses J. Cole’s decision to step away from that conflict. While acknowledging their shared history, Drake suggests their relationship may be irreparably strained.

He also dismisses the long-standing notion of rap’s big three, declaring that there were too many chefs in the kitchen. The lyric is widely interpreted as a sign that his bond with J. Cole has changed significantly.

Elsewhere on the album, Drake appears to take aim at Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Pharrell Williams and Clipse.

Amid the confrontational lyrics, Drake shares one of the most emotional disclosures of his career, revealing that his father, Dennis Graham, is currently battling cancer.