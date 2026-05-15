US plans to indict Cuba's Raul Castro

The United States plans to indict Cuba's Raul Castro, a US Department of ​Justice official said late on Thursday.

The timing of the potential indictment, ‌which would need to be approved by a grand jury, was not immediately clear, but the official said it sounds imminent.

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The potential indictment of the 94-year-old former ​president of Cuba and brother of Fidel is expected to focus ​on the downing of aircraft, the official said on condition ⁠of anonymity.

CBS previously reported that the case relates to Cuba's deadly ​1996 shootdown of planes operated by humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

Representatives for ​Cuba's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

A US Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment.

Trump's administration has called Cuba's current communist-run government corrupt and ​incompetent and is seeking to replace it. The latest move comes as President Donald Trump ‌has ⁠heaped pressure on Cuba, effectively imposing a blockade on the island by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, igniting power outages and delivering blows to its economy.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District ​of Florida has ​been overseeing an ⁠effort to examine potential criminal charges against senior Cuban government officials.

Officials from both countries acknowledged earlier this year ​that they were in talks, but the negotiations appeared ​to founder ⁠amid the ongoing U.S. fuel blockade.

However, on Thursday, the Cuban government confirmed it had met with CIA chief John Ratcliffe.