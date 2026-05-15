Government moves closer to transforming Nemc into authority

Dar es Salaam. The government has approved a proposed law to transform the National Environment Management Council (Nemc) into a fully-fledged authority in a move aimed at strengthening environmental regulation and oversight in the country.

The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon after the government completed consultations with stakeholders and environmental experts, according to deputy Minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Reuben Kwagilwa.

He said the transition was intended to improve the institution’s efficiency and professionalism in enforcing environmental laws and regulations.

Speaking during a session between Nemc and industrial stakeholders in Dar es Salaam, Mr Kwagilwa said the public would be given an opportunity to submit views once the Bill is presented in Parliament.

“I want to assure citizens and stakeholders that turning Nemc into an authority does not mean it will operate oppressively or use excessive force. Instead, it will work in a more professional and civilised manner. So there is no need for concern,” he said.

He urged Nemc to ensure broad participation during consultations on the draft legislation, particularly among industrial stakeholders, to ensure the final law accommodates views from different sectors.

“I strongly encourage Nemc to provide sufficient information to citizens and industry players when the consultation period begins, so they can actively participate and contribute their opinions. This will help ensure the law is inclusive and minimises future complaints,” he said.

Mr Kwagilwa also called for regular engagements between regulators and investors to strengthen cooperation and address emerging environmental challenges.

According to him, discussions during the meeting focused on compliance with environmental laws, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) permits, land-use planning and relations between industries and surrounding communities.

“We have had productive discussions on several important matters, including land planning challenges and interactions between industries and nearby communities. I congratulate all participants for their valuable contributions,” he said.

He added that effective environmental management would be vital as Tanzania pursues its ambition of building a one-trillion-dollar economy.

“As we move towards a one-trillion-dollar economy, meetings like these are essential in ensuring sustainable industrial growth while protecting the environment,” he said.

Nemc director general Immaculate Semesi said the council would forward concerns raised by industrial stakeholders to relevant authorities to help improve environmental protection systems and industrial operations.

She said the recommendations gathered during the meeting would contribute to strengthening environmental management in the coming financial year.

“I sincerely thank you for your constructive recommendations. Nemc’s role is to guide and nurture environmental users so that production activities do not harm the environment and everyone benefits sustainably,” she said.

Dr Semesi said although enforcement measures may at times be necessary, the council’s primary objective was to ensure compliance with environmental laws rather than punish industries.