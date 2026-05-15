Trancy from school? No; just say 'truancy', or absence from school

Having a lousily written article is an embarrassment affecting, not only the author, but also the newspaper that a customer (reader) picks up at the vendor’s.

Those about whom you’re reporting may get even more embarrassed and could accuse you of misreporting due to your linguistic incompetence or carelessness. That’s avoidable, so long you care to recheck what you’ve already committed to pen and paper.

An agitated reader based in Korogwe, Mr Tesua, called to draw our attention to a recent newspaper article on a man of significance who died not so long ago.

We’ll cite a couple of expressions that must have been a result poor revision or editing after the article most likely underwent Kiswahili-English translation, courtesy of ChatGPT.

Here’s one such case, which we’ve slightly obliterated for ethical reasons: “They extended their gratitude to the authorities for entrusting THE LATE various DELICATE positions.”

We point a finger at ChatGPT translator because when we say “marehemu” in Kiswahili, we don’t have to follow it up with the name of the departed, so long as he’s already known to our audience.

For instance, upon my death, an usher welcoming a well-wisher to where my better half (Mrs Sultani) is so as to pay their condolences. The usher will say to, i.e. Dennis: “Karibu ukampe pole mke wa MAREHEMU.”

Now in direct translation “marehemu” means “the late.” However, it would be ridiculous to tell Dennis, “Please come in to pay your condolences to wife of the LATE.” It must me, “…wife of the LATE SULTANI.”

And, by the way, we say entrust someone WITH something, not entrust him something!

Somewhere else in the article the scribbler writes: “His spotlight (sic!) in politics started early in the year… while pursuing his Bachelor of Arts in History and Geography IN Political Science.”

We aver the scribbler set out to say, “…pursuing…his Bachelor of Arts in History, Geography AND (not ‘in’) Political Science.”

Let’s now look at Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Thursday, May 7, whose Page 16 has a story entitled, ‘Cooperatives strengthens Kilimanjaro’s economic base.’

In Para 6 from the bottom, the scribbler reports: “Mr Nzowa, who represented the RC, said the Government has this year…enabled the farmers, INCLUDING coffee farmers, to increase production.”

When you say, “farmers, ‘including’ coffee farmers” you’re implying that coffee farmers aren’t farmers! That’s incredulous, of course.

It would, however, make sense if one said: “The Government enabled farmers, ESPECIALLY coffee farmers, to increase production.”

Let’s move on to Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet of Monday, May 11. On Page 3, it’s carrying a story entitled ‘Government intensifies efforts to curb encroachment of livestock and fisheries.’

Therein, the scribbler reports: “Livestock and Fisheries minister Dr Bashiru Kakurwa… expressed his DEEP concern over the increasing trend of livestock land being subdivided…”

It is inadvisable for scribblers—being avowed conveyors of facts and truth, to slip in emotionally-charged words --while reporting on what somebody else (not you) said. That is, unless you’re quoting him using such words.

It means, our colleague should’ve simply told his readers that Dr Kakurwa expressed his CONCERN (not deep concern) over the increasing trend of livestock land being subdivided...

Page 5 has a story with the headline, ‘Parents called upon to instil moral values in children.’

In Para 5, the scribbler quotes an MP as purportedly saying: “Without cooperation between parents and teachers, it will be difficult to overcome SCHOOL truancy.”

School truancy? A-a! Why, going by what the wordbook in our possession says, truancy is the act of skipping school without valid reason, constituting an unexcused absence.

This goofing here can also be linked with AI Kiswahili-English translation, which will inform you about “utoro kazini” and “utoro shuleni”.

But then, utoro kazini is absenteeism from work and even from school! However, truancy is “utoro” from school only! You don’t have to qualify it with “school.”