Emmy award winners in key categories

Los Angeles. Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Netflix had a stellar night, winning its first awards for top series with British royals saga "The Crown" (best drama) and "The Queen's Gambit" (best limited series). Overall, both shows each earned 11 Emmys.

On the comedy side, "Ted Lasso" was the big winner, taking home the Emmy for best comedy, best actor, best supporting actor and actress. The Apple TV+ series won seven Emmys overall.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "The Crown" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: "Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)

Programs with seven or more Emmys:

"The Crown" - 11

"The Queen's Gambit" - 11

"Saturday Night Live" - 8

"Ted Lasso" - 7

"The Mandalorian" - 7