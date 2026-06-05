Frida Amani elevates Tanzanian hip-hop at IOMMA forum

Tanzanian rapper Frida Amani continues to raise the country’s flag on the international stage after representing Tanzania at the Indian Ocean Music Market (IOMMA) on Réunion Island, one of the region’s leading music industry gatherings.

Frida was selected to participate in a keynote discussion titled “Hip Hop & Rap: Journeys and Challenges of Female Artists,” where she joined fellow artists from South Africa, India and Réunion Island to explore the experiences, opportunities and challenges faced by women in the hip-hop industry.

The panel brought together influential female voices from different parts of the world, underscoring the growing impact of women in a genre that has long been dominated by men.

Representing Tanzania, Frida shared insights from her own musical journey while contributing to wider conversations on the future of female artists in hip-hop and rap.

Beyond the panel discussion, Frida also delivered a live performance at the summit, captivating an audience of music professionals, festival organisers, artists and industry stakeholders from across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Indian Ocean region. Her set showcased the richness of Tanzanian hip-hop and further cemented her reputation as one of East Africa’s most dynamic female rap artists.

Her appearance at IOMMA came just days after receiving national recognition for her work beyond music.

Frida was honoured with an Environmental Conservation Award during the 40th anniversary celebrations of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), in recognition of her outstanding contribution to environmental conservation and her efforts to inspire young people to engage in environmental protection through art, education and community-driven initiatives.

Over the years, Frida has emerged as one of Tanzania’s leading youth advocates for environmental action.

Through initiatives such as the Kisiki Hai campaign and her MTOE MAMA GIZANI project, she has used her platform to promote ecosystem restoration, renewable energy awareness and environmental education among young people.

She also serves as the first-ever youth ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with a focus on ecosystem restoration.

Held annually on Réunion Island, IOMMA serves as a key platform connecting artists from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Indian Ocean region.

The event is renowned for promoting cultural exchange, professional networking and international opportunities for both emerging and established musicians.