Is Diamond Platnumz off the market?

Tanzanian songbird Diamond Platnumz is off the market. Confirming the news, his friend Juma Lokole in a phone interview at Wasafi Media said Diamond - actual name: Naseeb Abdul Juma - wedded privately.

“Diamond has married a Zanzibar lass who understands fully the Islamic religion. Today, I found him in his office praying. Naseeb’s time to wed has finally come,” he said in Wasafi Media.

Although no details of who the Tanzanian Bongo flava star has married, Juma adds that upon enquiring why the affair was privately done, Diamond responded, “It is the holy month of Ramadhan and I have to respect the month. After Ramadhan I shall make everything public.”

Juma also revealed that Diamond’s mother, Sandrah Kassim alias “Mama Dangote,” said she was happy that at last her son had found a partner.

Previously, Mama Dangote had posted that she would want her son to settle down with his newfound love.

In an update shared via her Instagram page, an excited Mama Dangote seems said, “Nashindwa kuelezea furaha yangu mwanangu, Naseeb @diamondplatnumz hapa sasa umepata mwenza, utulie Baba angu; Uoe.”

(“I can’t express my gratitude, my son Naseeb. Here now, you got your perfect match. Please, relax and marry her, my dear.”)

His sister Esma Dangote shared the sentiments, who also put a beautiful message- congratulating Diamond for finding love once again.

“My young bro I support you, can’t wait for everyone to meet your new love, mpo tayari!!?… unajua ulipo na mimi nipo siku zote Yuda mie yanini mie!!!…English Material ya bwana Foa @esma_dangote,” reads the post message from Esma.

The news about Diamond being in love comes when the award-winning singer is said to be dating his signee Zuchu, a rumour that sparked in December when the two were spotted during a date.

On February 2, 2022, after an interview with Wasafi TV, Zuchu took photos holding her phone and what caught the attention of many was her phone’s wallpaper.

A photo of Diamond’s face and his neck chains could be seen, and fans couldn’t keep quiet. Some claimed she was madly in love with her boss, so she has his photo as wallpaper.

On several occasions, Zuchu denied claims that she is dating the Wasafi CEO.

“Diamond is just my boss, not my lover. He has always been that professional, and we will keep it that way,” Zuchu said.

Its alleged Diamond has dated more than ten female celebrities but never settled with any; among them is award-winning Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu.