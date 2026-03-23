Joshua Baraka takes the lead on Spotify, challenging Diamond’s long-held dominance

Uganda’s fast-rising star Joshua Baraka is making waves across the region after overtaking Tanzania’s Bongo Flava heavyweight Diamond Platnumz in Spotify monthly listeners, signaling a subtle but significant shift in East Africa’s streaming landscape.

According to Spotify’s latest in-app data, Baraka currently commands over 1.7 million monthly listeners, edging past Diamond Platnumz, who sits at approximately 1.6 million.

While the difference may appear marginal, the implications are far-reaching, the metric reflects real-time engagement, tracking unique listeners over a rolling 28-day period and offering one of the clearest indicators of who is resonating right now.

For years, Diamond Platnumz has dominated East Africa’s digital music space, building a global brand through hits, collaborations, and a loyal fan base.

His influence stretches beyond streaming into business, label ownership, and international recognition. But Baraka’s rise suggests a new generation is beginning to redefine audience tastes, particularly on global streaming platforms.

Baraka’s ascent has been anything but accidental. The Ugandan singer-songwriter carved his lane with a genre-blending sound that fuses R&B, Afrobeat, and soul, an approach that has proven highly compatible with Spotify’s algorithm-driven discovery model.

Tracks like ‘Wrong Places’ introduced his introspective lyricism and smooth vocal delivery to a wider audience, while subsequent releases have steadily expanded his reach beyond Uganda into Kenya, Tanzania, and the diaspora.

In 2025, Baraka marked a historic milestone by becoming the first Ugandan artist to surpass one million monthly listeners on Spotify which was a breakthrough moment that hinted at the momentum he is now fully capitalising on.

A region still dominated by Tanzania but but evolving

Despite Baraka’s rise, Tanzania remains a streaming powerhouse in East Africa.

Artistes such as Rayvanny, Zuchu, Harmonize and Marioo continue to rank among the region’s most streamed acts, reinforcing the long-standing dominance of Bongo Flava.

At the same time, Kenya and Uganda are gaining ground, with artistes like Bien and Otile Brown maintaining strong Spotify numbers, while Uganda’s new wave, led by Baraka and Azawi, pushes further into the mainstream.

Baraka overtaking Diamond Platnumz, even temporarily, marks a symbolic moment. It underscores the growing competitiveness of the region and the increasing importance of digital platforms in shaping music careers.

As streaming continues to level the playing field, the gap between emerging and established artists is narrowing.