Kanye West denied UK travel as Pepsi, key sponsors exit major show

The UK government has denied entry to Kanye West, dealing a major blow to his planned headline performance at this year’s Wireless Festival in London. Several sponsors, including Pepsi, have reportedly withdrawn support amid the backlash.

UK authorities said West’s application to travel under the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system was rejected on the grounds that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” following years of controversy over antisemitic and inflammatory remarks.

The decision effectively rules him out of performing at Wireless, one of the country’s largest urban music events. Organised by Live Nation and Festival Republic, the festival has grown from its pop and rock origins to become a major platform for hip-hop and R&B, attracting tens of thousands of fans each year. Previous editions have featured headline acts such as Jay-Z, Drake and Cardi B.

Festival organisers have yet to issue a formal response, but the development casts uncertainty over the 2026 line-up, with mounting pressure from political leaders and advocacy groups.

West had previously expressed a willingness to engage with Jewish community leaders in the UK, saying he wanted to “listen” and demonstrate change through actions.

Critics, however, dismissed the gesture as insufficient, insisting that accountability must precede any major public platform.