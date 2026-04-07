Wireless music festival cancelled after UK blocks Kanye West from entering country

Britain’s Wireless music festival has been cancelled after UK authorities blocked US rapper Kanye West — also known as Ye — from entering the country, its organiser Festival Republic said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Festival Republic said the interior minister refused West’s entry on the basis that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good”, after widespread criticism over his past antisemitic comments and controversial behaviour.

The cancellation comes after mounting backlash to West’s booking as the headline act for the three‑day London event, which was scheduled to take place in July. Major sponsors had reportedly withdrawn support in recent days, contributing to pressure on organisers.

Festival Republic confirmed that refunds will be issued to all ticket holders, acknowledging the disappointment of fans who had bought tickets for the event.

West’s planned appearance at Wireless had been defended by some in the music industry, but drew criticism from political leaders and advocacy groups concerned about his previous public remarks.