Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto has made history after being crowned Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first married woman and mother to win the prestigious international beauty title since the competition began 75 years ago.

The 27-year-old was crowned on November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, defeating 115 other contestants to claim the title in front of thousands of cheering supporters on home soil.

Her victory marks a significant moment for the competition, which revised its eligibility rules in 2023 to allow married women, mothers and women who have previously been married to participate. The changes also removed the longstanding age limit of 28 years.

Barreto is married to Jean Carlos Barreto, and the couple have a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope, born in 2019. Her achievement represents a new chapter for a competition that previously excluded women based on their marital and parental status.

Beyond the crown, Barreto brings an academic and professional background that sets her apart. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, alongside master’s degrees in Psychology and Social Work. She has also undertaken specialised studies in trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

Her professional career has included working with the United States Department of the Army, now known as the Department of War, at Fort Cavazos in Texas. Through the Family Advocacy Program, she worked as an educator and crisis responder, supporting military families and addressing issues including domestic violence and child abuse.

She later became a prevention specialist, undertaking community needs assessments, developing prevention strategies and identifying risk factors affecting families and communities.

For the Miss Universe competition, Barreto also presented an advocacy initiative titled Amplifying, which uses storytelling and the international platform to highlight social issues, local cultures and community-led solutions. Its areas of interest include food insecurity, animal welfare and environmental protection.

During the final question-and-answer round, she addressed the importance of human values in an increasingly technology-driven world, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to expand.

Asked which human value people should never lose amid the growth of artificial intelligence, Barreto emphasised the importance of using technology responsibly. She argued that if artificial intelligence threatens people’s values, those values must be reflected in their actions and consistency.

Her response formed part of a successful evening in which she progressed through the competition’s elimination rounds, including the swimsuit and evening gown presentations, before emerging among the final five.

The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas secured second runner-up. The Philippines’ Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington completed the final five.

Barreto’s victory also brought Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe crown, ending a 20-year wait since Zuleyka Rivera won the title in 2006. The island’s previous winners include Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Rivera (2006).

Her win is also the second time a Puerto Rican woman has claimed the title on home soil. Denise Quiñones achieved the same feat in 2001 when the island hosted the competition.

For the historic 75th edition, Barreto paid tribute to her country’s pageant legacy through an evening gown designed by Puerto Rican designer Luis Antonio. Titled Five Crowns, One Legacy, the creation honoured the five women who had previously brought the Miss Universe title to Puerto Rico.

The competition brought together 116 delegates from countries and territories around the world, although several contestants withdrew before the final because of visa challenges and other disputes surrounding the event.

Barreto succeeds Mexico’s Fátima Bosch, who crowned her successor during the ceremony.