Miss World representation confusion explained as Basata backs 361 Degrees Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s National Arts Council has moved to end confusion in the beauty pageant industry by confirming who holds the mandate to send a national representative to Miss World.

The clarification follows uncertainty after multiple organisers appeared to claim links to Miss World. At the centre is 361 Degrees Africa, led by designer Mustafa Hassanali, which organises Miss World Tanzania and will send this year’s representative.

Basata Acting Executive Secretary Edward Buganga said the mandate is governed by strict international licensing. “This is not an open space. 361 Degrees Africa is the only recognised holder,” he said.

The issue intensified after Basila Mwanukuzi transferred Miss Tanzania rights from The Look Company to Lamata Village led by Lea Mwendamseke Lamata, raising questions over which global contest the winner would join.

Historically, Miss Tanzania fed directly into Miss World under Hashim Lundenga. That link has now been severed, aligning Tanzania with global practice where a single licensed entity controls representation.