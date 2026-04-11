Nadia Mukami opens up on worst collaboration with Tanzanian artiste

Kenyan singer-songwriter Nadia Mukami has sparked conversation across East Africa’s entertainment scene after opening up about what she described as her “worst collaboration”, a project with a Tanzanian artiste that, by her own account, reduced her to tears.

Speaking in a candid moment that has since gone viral on social media, the Radio Love hitmaker revealed that the experience was particularly difficult, though she chose not to name the artiste involved.

“Nililia, alitutesa,” she said, hinting at a strained creative process and challenging working conditions behind the scenes.

Her remarks have quickly set off speculation among fans, especially given her strong track record of cross-border hits with Tanzanian stars such as Phina, Marioo, Maua Sama, Darassa and others, collaborations that have largely been well received.

She has also worked with Rosa Ree on 'Criminal Lover', a track that fuses rap with melodic Afro-pop, as well as collaborations with Rayvanny on 'Falling in Love' and 'Nimeumia', both exploring romantic and emotional themes.

While Mukami did not go into specifics, her comments shine a light on the often unseen realities of the music business, where artistic differences, tight schedules and management dynamics can complicate even the most promising partnerships.