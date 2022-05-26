Rick Ross confirms he’s dating Hamisa Mobetto

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. American rapper Rick Ross confirmed he is in love with Hamisa Mobetto, the ex-lover and baby mama of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

The Tanzanian socialite turned model and the Maybach Music founder had a live session on Instagram where they talked about her new EP and answered a few questions from fans.

Previously, both Hamisa and Ross refuted claims of intimacy between them, maintaining that they’re very good friends. But their meet-up in Dubai in November 2021 gave a glimpse that there was more after they were seen smooching.

Last year, during an interview with a local radio host, Ross said he and Hamisa were close, but he will leave the explanation of the nature of their relationship to her.

“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” said Ross.

He added: She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.

Responding to a question on their live session on Instagram about whether he was dating Hamisa or not, the Bellaire founder said: "They wanna know if we are dating? he asked Hamisa, adding, "Yes, she is mine."

The Maybach Music Group boss also told the mother of two that he would like to spend some quality time with her and enjoy and she asked him when he was going to marry her.

"My mother wants cows. You know the last time you guys spoke...she asked when you are bringing the cows for dowry, and I told her I'm gonna talk to him," she said while laughing. Ross said he loves animals, and he wouldn't have a problem giving cows for dowry.

Hamisa and Ross met for the first time in late November in Dubai after flirting on Instagram for months. They shared a series of videos on social media, and Ross hit a nightclub where he performed accompanied by Hamisa, and their chemistry was undeniable. While at the club, they got cozy and even shared on their respective social handles.

Rick Ross started to show interest in Hamisa after commenting on her photos with emojis. And eventually, they ended up falling in love.