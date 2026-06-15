South African artists losing international opportunities over xenophobia concerns

Pretoria. South African artists are reportedly losing international performance opportunities as growing perceptions of xenophobia in the country begin to affect the arts, entertainment and wider economic relations across Africa.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said some artists have had scheduled shows cancelled by organisers abroad, who cited concerns linked to South Africa’s reputation.

Kubayi said several performers had personally raised concerns with her over cancelled events across the continent, warning that the trend is affecting their income and the broader growth of the creative industry.

She, however, dismissed claims that South Africa is a xenophobic nation, saying such perceptions are inaccurate and risk damaging diplomatic relations, tourism, trade and investment.

“The perception that South Africans are xenophobic is not an accurate reflection of who we are,” she was quoted as saying by local media.

The government has urged citizens to address immigration challenges strictly within the framework of the law, warning that unlawful actions and inflammatory rhetoric could have serious consequences for the country’s economy and international standing.

Officials said the negative perceptions are already influencing cultural exchanges and business confidence across the continent, where South Africa maintains strong creative and trade links.