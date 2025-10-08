Turunesh earns Grammy Consideration for ‘Nesha’s Cypher’

Independent Tanzanian-Ethiopian-Kenyan artiste Turunesh is celebrating a major milestone after her project “Nesha’s Cypher” made it onto the Grammy ballot, marking a rare recognition for an alternative and experimental musician from East Africa.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Canada-based artiste expressed deep gratitude for being part of this year’s Recording Academy consideration, highlighting the importance of representation for the region’s underground and alternative music scene.

“It’s not every day that an independent, experimental artiste from Tanzania/Ethiopia/Kenya is on the Grammy ballot,” Turunesh wrote. “Grateful to be representing the alt & underground scene in East Africa & Canada.”

Nesha’s Cypher is described as a “sonic and visual labour of love,” blending genres, cultures, and sounds to create a project rooted in collaboration and community.

“So many hands and hearts came together to push boundaries in the studio and on set to create something truly unique. For them I’m so grateful,” she added, thanking Recording Academy voting members “for making this consideration happen and for championing the new wave of music rising from the East.”

The record, executive produced and written by Turunesh, features a global team of collaborators including producers Chrybuu, Timlyre, Zaiah Zoundz, Erostayo and Txpski, alongside live instrumentation from Aanderson guitarist, Pacohamusic and others.

Turunesh, who continues to blur genre lines between R&B, Afro-fusion, and experimental soul, credited her creative team, from producers to stylists for bringing Nesha’s Cypher to life, describing it as “a record that pushes boundaries both musically and visually.”