Tyla denies Roc Nation signing rumours, shifts focus to upcoming album

South African global music star Tyla has dismissed online claims that she signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Roc Nation, putting an end to days of speculation surrounding her career.

The rumours gained traction on social media after images of a fake Times Square billboard appeared online, suggesting that the Grammy-winning singer had joined the entertainment company founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

Several fan pages and online platforms circulated the claims, leading many fans to believe that the ‘Water’ hitmaker had officially moved to the label.

However, Tyla quickly addressed the speculation, confirming that the reports were inaccurate.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, “I’m not signed to Roc Nation,” while directing fans’ attention to her upcoming sophomore album, ‘APOP’, which is scheduled for release on July 24.

The singer remains signed to FAX Records, with her music distributed through an exclusive licensing agreement with Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Beyond her recording arrangements, Tyla continues to build her global career through a management partnership involving Africa Creative Agency and HYBE, the South Korean entertainment company known for managing global K-pop acts including BTS.

Her partnership with Epic Records places her among a strong lineup of international artistes, including Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Mariah the Scientist, DDG and Giveon.

Meanwhile, Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z in 2008, remains one of the world’s most influential entertainment companies, with interests spanning artist management, music publishing, touring, sports management and brand partnerships.