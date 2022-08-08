UPDATE: Nigeria’s Kiss Daniel detained by police in Dar es Salaam

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel has been detained by police in Dar es Salaam after he failed to show up for performance on Sunday, July 7 at the Summer Amplified concert at Warehouse arena.

In a short video, Tanzanian police officers are seen picking up the 'Buga’ singer in a police pick up alongside two other people in his management team at the Johari Rotana Hotel in the City Center.



In another separate video, the singer and his team was later seen arriving at the Oysterbay Police Station under tight security.

Several voices in the background of the video kept calling out to the singer as they repeatedly said 'I warned you, you have caused a very big damage' and the other voice stressed 'apologize

to these people, they gonna kill you Kizz Daniel.

His arrest comes after the chaos that unveiled at the ware house club early today where fans waited for the singer to perform from 10pm until sunrise causing damages that are yet to be specified.

Related Kizz Daniel fails to show up for a concert in Dar es Salaam