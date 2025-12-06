When campus parties go hilariously wrong

Everyone has that one birthday story they wish they could forget. But in ‘Oh Sh*t, It’s My Birthday’, the chaos is so loud, so messy, and so personal that forgetting isn’t an option.

The film plunges headfirst into a wild celebration where everything unravels in hilariously relatable ways. It’s a story that reminds viewers that life rarely goes as planned, especially when ego, pride, and youthful recklessness collide.

As director Mathew Valerian puts it, it’s a birthday where “everything that could go wrong does, and the real mess isn’t the party, but the people in it.”

Mathew explains that this world of ‘too much freedom,’ or as students call it, ‘chuo bata,’ often hides pressure, heartbreak, and secrets beneath the fun.

When consequences finally catch up, that instant of regret, when you whisper, “Oh Sh*t… how did I get here?”, is exactly what the title captures.

The film’s universe didn’t appear out of thin air. It began inside a classroom at the University of Dar es Salaam, where Mathew was teaching film after completing his degree.

Seeing how eager his students were for hands-on experience, he created three short films with them: OH SH*T, NEW HOPE and OH SH*T IT’S CHRISTMAS. What started as a small training experiment quickly grew into a creative family.

“We started with just 10 people. Now we’re more than 70,” he says with a smile. “It’s become bigger than I ever imagined.”

This latest chapter zooms in on Catherine, a campus beauty queen whose glamorous lifestyle is secretly funded by a sponsor.

Her birthday party is meant to be her big moment—the perfect image for followers and rivals alike.

But the celebration spirals out of control, forcing her to confront truths she’s long avoided.

“This is her breaking point,” Mathew explains. “She begins to rethink her life, her identity, and the decisions that led her here. By this point, though, it’s already too late.”

And the chaos isn’t coming from nowhere. You can’t throw a massive campus party, make enemies along the way, and expect to dance peacefully until morning.

“Birthdays are meant for celebration,” Mathew says, “until you have three or four people angry enough to seek revenge.”

What should have been Catherine’s happiest day becomes a disaster—funny for everyone else, nightmarish for her.

Beneath the humour, the film tackles real issues. Peer pressure sits at the heart of the story, alongside love, betrayal, ego, fear, and even drug abuse.

“The comedy comes naturally from the characters’ flaws and decisions, not from forced jokes,” he adds.

The humour arises from very human mistakes, misunderstandings, and poor choices that audiences instantly recognise.

Mathew connects deeply with some of those messy moments. One scene, where Viola confronts Derrick, hits especially close to home.

“It’s special to me because of how beautifully it was performed,” he laughs. “But also because I’ve been in that situation myself.”

Getting the film made was an adventure in itself. After finishing the script in 2023, the team had no funds to shoot.

Mathew introduced ‘Marafiki Funds’, a community-style contribution system inspired by wedding collections, offering supporters premiere tickets and special thanks. The initiative helped, but challenges on set persisted.

During a planned 24-hour shoot, the team worked 17 hours before being attacked by thieves. Crew members were injured, equipment was stolen, and production had to stop immediately.

But the setback didn’t kill the dream. Mathew raised additional funds, returned two weeks later, and completed the film with the same cast and crew, who refused to give up.

That determination shines through in the performances, especially from Caren Justine, who plays Viola.

“If I had to pick a team, I’d be Team Viola,” Mathew jokes.