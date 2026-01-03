Britain not involved in US attacks on Venezuela, PM Starmer says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was not involved in the United States' strikes on Venezuela and that he wanted to speak with US President Donald Trump and find out the full facts of what had happened.

"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved...and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," he said in a statement to British broadcasters.

Sir Keir said he was working with the UK embassy in Venezuela to ensure around 500 British citizens in the South American country are safe.

Below is how other countries reacted to the US strikes:

1. Russia:

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable. We support the statement by Venezuelan authorities and leaders of Latin American countries calling for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council."

2. Iran

"What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy."

3. Cuba

"Cuba denounces and demands an urgent reaction from the international community against the criminal US attack on Venezuela."

4. European Union

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas:

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority.”

5. Colombia

"Colombia reaffirms its unconditional commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in particular respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk."

6. Spain

"Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

7. Germany

"Germany is monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely and following the latest reports with great concern...The foreign ministry is in close contact with the embassy in Caracas."

8. Belgium

"The safety of our citizens is a top priority. Our embassy in Bogotá, which is responsible for Venezuela, and our services in Brussels are fully mobilised. The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with our European partners."

9. Trinidad and Tobago

"Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela."

10. Mexico

"The Mexican government strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations."

"Mexico emphatically reiterates that dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate and effective means of resolving existing differences, and therefore reaffirms its willingness to support any efforts to facilitate dialogue, mediation, or accompaniment that contribute to preserving regional peace and avoiding confrontation."

11. Argentina

"FREEDOM MOVES FORWARD. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMMIT", wrote President Javier Milei, a strong regional ally of Donald Trump.

Milei uploaded a video with his statement on X, where he is seen talking at a summit and describing Maduro as a threat for the region and backing the pressure Trump was putting on Caracas.