Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast

Russia on Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine.

The blast ripped through the 19-kilometre bridge -- hugely important to the Kremlin -- more than seven months into Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

Dramatic social media footage showed the bridge on fire with parts plunging into the water.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

It said the bodies of a man and a woman had been pulled out of the water after the bridge had partially collapsed.

Moscow said they were likely to be passengers of a car that was driving near the exploded truck and that their identities were being established.

It also said that it had identified the owner of the truck as a resident of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, saying his place of residence was being searched.

Russia said the blast set ablaze seven oil tankers transported by train and collapsed two car lanes of the giant road and rail structure.

"Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," the national anti-terrorism committee said.

The bridge, personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, is a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

It is hugely important to the Kremlin, and Moscow had maintained the bridge crossing was safe despite the fighting.

While some in Moscow hinted at Ukrainian "terrorism", state media continued to call it an "emergency situation."

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak earlier took to Twitter posting a picture of a long section of the bridge half-submerged.

"Crimea, the bridge, the beginning," he wrote.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."

The Ukrainian post office announced it was preparing to print stamps showing the "Crimean bridge -- or more precisely, what remains of it".

The Kremlin spokesman said Putin had ordered a commission to be set up to look into the blast, Russian news agencies reported.

Officials in Moscow stopped short of blaming Kyiv.

But an official in Russian-installed Crimea pointed the finger at "Ukrainian vandals." Another in the neighbouring Kherson region said repairs could "take two months".