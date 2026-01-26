Zanzibar receives first electric buses as commuter transport modernisation begins

By  Jesse Mikofu

Unguja. The first batch of electric buses for the Zan Bus project has arrived at Malindi Port, Zanzibar.

The ten buses reached the port on the evening of 25 January 2026 and were transported to the Kijangwani New Bus Terminal in the West Urban District.

According to a statement from the Zanzibar State House Communications Unit, the buses are expected to begin official passenger services in February 2026.

“The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and provide environmentally friendly transport across Zanzibar,” said the statement.

Deputy Director of Communications at the State House, Raqey Mohamed, said the project will be implemented in phases. It is coordinated by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) and managed by Unitrans Transport Company from South Africa.

The electric bus project is part of the efforts of the Eighth Government of Zanzibar under President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Initially, the buses are expected to operate on routes including Buyu, Chukwani, Mnazimmoja to Malindi, and from the Airport to Malindi.

