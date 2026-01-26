Zanzibar receives first electric buses as commuter transport modernisation begins

“The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and provide environmentally friendly transport across Zanzibar,” said the statement.
Deputy Director of Communications at the State House, Raqey Mohamed, said the project will be implemented in phases. It is coordinated by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) and managed by Unitrans Transport Company from South Africa.
The electric bus project is part of the efforts of the Eighth Government of Zanzibar under President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.
Initially, the buses are expected to operate on routes including Buyu, Chukwani, Mnazimmoja to Malindi, and from the Airport to Malindi.