Ternus to take over as Apple CEO as Cook steps aside

Cupertino. John Ternus has been named chief executive of Apple, succeeding Tim Cook from September 1, as the iPhone maker prepares for a new chapter after nearly 15 years under Cook’s leadership.

Apple said Ternus, 50, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over day-to-day leadership of the company, while Cook transitions to the role of executive chairman, where he is expected to continue engaging with global policymakers and supporting strategic direction.

Cook, who became CEO in 2011 following the tenure of co-founder Steve Jobs, described leading Apple as the “greatest privilege” of his life. Over the past decade and a half, he has overseen a period of sustained growth, expanding Apple’s global footprint and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Under his leadership, Apple diversified beyond the iPhone with products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, while also strengthening its services business, including Apple Music and Apple TV+. The company’s market value grew significantly during this period, reflecting strong product demand and a loyal global customer base.

Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, has played a central role in the development of several of the company’s flagship devices. Widely regarded as a steady and technically grounded leader, he has been closely involved in shaping Apple’s hardware strategy in recent years.

In a statement, Ternus said he was honoured to take on the role and pledged to lead with the values and vision that have defined Apple for decades. Cook, in turn, described his successor as having “the mind of an engineer and the soul of an innovator”, signalling confidence in the transition.

Ternus assumes leadership at a critical time for Apple, as the company faces growing scrutiny over its approach to artificial intelligence and increasing competition from rivals investing heavily in the technology. While its core businesses, particularly the iPhone and Mac, remain strong, newer products have delivered mixed results in the market.