Mwinyi to inaugurate Zanzibar’s 11th House Monday, Mwanaasha named Deputy Speaker

Unguja. Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, is scheduled to inaugurate the 11th House of Representatives on Monday, November 10, 2025, where he will deliver a constitutionally mandated address marking the formal opening of the new legislative term.

Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid announced the programme on Friday, November 7, 2025, during the second sitting of the first meeting of the House.

He confirmed that President Mwinyi’s address will commence at exactly 11:00 a.m.

“We have received official communication from His Excellency the President confirming he will address the House on Monday at 11 a.m. All members are required to attend and listen to his address,” said Speaker Maulid.

The inauguration is in line with Article 84 of the 1984 Constitution of Zanzibar, which requires the President to open the House of Representatives following the conclusion of a general election.

During the same session, members elected Ms Mwanaasha Khamis Juma as Deputy Speaker.

Ms Juma, the sole candidate and Representative for Dimani Constituency, garnered 63 affirmative votes from the 77 members present, with 14 ballots ruled spoilt.

After taking her oath, Ms Juma, who previously chaired the House, said her experience in overseeing proceedings had prepared her well for the position.

She pledged to work closely with the Speaker to enhance legislative functions and support Zanzibar’s continued progress.

The sitting also witnessed eight presidential appointees sworn in, out of the 10 seats the Constitution allows the Head of State to fill.

Among those sworn in is former Urban West Regional Commissioner, Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustapha.

Others include the former Ole Representative and former Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Masoud Ali Mohamed, whose candidacy had earlier been excluded during the party’s internal vetting process.

Another appointee who lost the CCM primaries but returned through presidential appointment is the former Chaani Representative and former Deputy Minister for Works, Communications, and Transport, Mr Nadir Abdulatif.

Also appointed is the former Mpendae MP, Mr Tawfiq Salim Turky, whose name had similarly been removed by CCM vetting bodies during the October nomination process.

Another presidential nominee is Shariff Ali Shariff, who also served as a presidential appointee in the previous term and held the position of Minister of State in the President’s Office (Labour, Economy and Investment).

The list also includes the previous Minister of State in the President’s Office (Finance and Planning), Dr Saada Mkuya.

The remaining appointees are Said Ali Juma and Dr Juma Malik Akil, who most recently served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

With these appointments, two of the 10 seats reserved for presidential nominees remain vacant.

The remaining slots are expected to be filled from ACT-Wazalendo, which will submit names for presidential approval.

This arrangement aligns with the 1984 Constitution of Zanzibar and aims to strengthen political inclusivity and national unity across the Isles.