Iringa targets over 400,000 cattle in nationwide livestock vaccination drive

Iringa. The government has launched a nationwide livestock vaccination and identification campaign for the 2025–2029 period, with Iringa Region targeting over 400,000 livestock.

They include 400,000 cattle, 20,000 goats and sheep, and 1.5 million chickens under the programme.

The Zonal Veterinary Officer and Head of the Southern Highlands Livestock Disease Investigation Centre (ZVC–Iringa) under the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Jeremiah Choga, said the campaign, which commenced in June this year, aims to control livestock diseases and enhance productivity across the sector.

“As you may be aware, the livestock sector faces several diseases. The government, through the ministry, has allocated funds for vaccinating animals against different infections,” he said.

“This five-year campaign, which runs until 2029, began with cattle vaccination against contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP), while in other areas goats, sheep, and chickens are being vaccinated,” added Dr Choga.

He said the government has allocated Sh216 billion for campaign implementation, which also includes tagging livestock with identification collars to combat theft and strengthen data management within the sector.

“The benefits of this campaign include establishing accurate livestock population data, reducing disease prevalence, improving animal health, and boosting productivity in the livestock industry,” he said.

In Mafinga Township, local authorities have already vaccinated more than 8,000 cattle, representing 88 percent of the target, as part of efforts to eradicate livestock diseases.

The Mafinga Town Council Veterinary Officer, Dr Aldonis Ulimboka, said that out of 10,000 targeted cattle, the majority have already been vaccinated and registered under the new livestock identification system.

Livestock keepers in the region have welcomed the government’s efforts, saying the programme will improve livestock health and productivity.

“This campaign will help reduce animal deaths and enhance productivity. We are grateful to the government for offering free vaccinations, which will increase farmers’ income and improve our livelihoods,” said a livestock keeper from Changarawe Ward, Gwamaka Mwakang’ata.

Another livestock keeper, Mr Michael Nyalusi from Ngome neighbourhood, said the campaign has already reduced the occurrence of diseases that had long plagued herders in the area.