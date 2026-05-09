UK deploys warship to Middle East with eye on potential Hormuz mission

London. Britain said on Saturday it was deploying its warship HMS Dragon to the Middle East in preparation for a potential multinational effort to protect shipping ‌in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer, was sent to the Eastern Mediterranean in March, shortly after the start of the Iran war, to help defend Cyprus.

Its relocation to the Middle East follows ⁠a move by France to deploy its carrier strike group to the southern Red Sea, as the two countries work together on a defensive plan aimed at restoring confidence in the trade route.

"The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that ​will ensure that the UK is ready, as part ​of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, ‌to ⁠secure the Strait when conditions allow," a spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

As the US and Iran inch toward a potential exit from their 10-week war, France and Britain have been working on a proposal to lay the groundwork for safe transit through the Strait once the situation stabilises.

The plan would need coordination with Iran, and a dozen countries ⁠have indicated a willingness to take part.