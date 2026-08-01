US makes visa bond programme permanent for applicants from 50 countries

Washington. The United States will make permanent a visa bond programme that could require applicants from 50 countries, including 30 African nations, to pay bonds of up to $20,000 before being granted certain visas, according to a federal notice published on Friday.

The programme applies to B1 and B2 visas, which cover business and tourism travel. Under the new rules, US consular officers may require eligible applicants to post a bond of up to $20,000 as a condition for visa approval.

The State Department said the move follows a 2025 pilot programme that tested the feasibility of using visa bonds to encourage compliance among non-immigrant visitors.

“The 2025 visa bond pilot... provided sufficient data to suggest that a visa bond programme is an effective tool for enforcing compliance among bonded visa holders,” the notice said.

Under the pilot, applicants could be required to pay bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. The permanent programme removes the lowest option and increases the maximum amount to $20,000.

The new rules will take effect on August 3, when they are published in the Federal Register.

US officials say the policy is aimed at reducing cases of visitors overstaying their visas. However, immigration advocates have warned that the measure could discourage legitimate travellers from visiting the United States.

Rights groups have also criticised President Donald Trump’s broader immigration policies, arguing that increased restrictions could affect due process and contribute to racial profiling. Mr Trump has defended the measures, saying they are necessary to strengthen national security.