Kikwete stands firm against rumours, praises party’s progress

Bagamoyo. The former CCM Chairman and fourth-phase President (2005–2015), Jakaya Kikwete, has affirmed he is in good health and warned those who wish him harm that they will “go before him” and he will attend their funerals.

He made the remarks on Friday, October 10, 2025, at a public rally for CCM’s vice-presidential candidate, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, at Mwakalenge Ground in Bagamoyo.

Mr Kikwete underscored his resilience while praising CCM’s achievements and longevity in leadership.

The rally, which attracted supporters from Bagamoyo and Chalinze constituencies in the Coast Region, also addressed rumours circulating on social media that he had passed away.

Before addressing his health, Mr Kikwete, a resident of Msoga Village in Chalinze, highlighted CCM’s achievements and its commitment to fulfilling promises, emphasising the importance of a strong manifesto to guide both regional and constituency priorities.

“Bagamoyo has remained a stronghold for CCM because promises have been delivered. This includes a manifesto that clearly explains what will be done at the regional and constituency levels. Our journey is not yet complete. There is still much work ahead. I am pleased CCM is delivering on its pledges. Good things are happening, and we want more,” said Mr Kikwete.

Amid cheers, he added: “Our manifesto spells out exactly what will be done in every region and constituency. That is why our party continues to be chosen. Some even say I am dead, but I am strong, without illness. Those who wish me harm will precede me, and I will attend their funerals.”

Mr Kikwete also commended Dr Nchimbi for his role, saying, “You are doing a good job representing CCM. I am glad you have been chosen as the running mate for President Samia Suluhu Hassan. This is the right choice for our country at this time. I have known you from youth until now.”

Addressing the rally, Dr Nchimbi praised Mr Kikwete, saying he continues to show through action that the work of the party never ends.

He pledged that over the next five years, CCM will focus on developing Bagamoyo’s coastline, completing the Bagamoyo bus terminal, constructing primary and secondary schools, classrooms, teacher housing, and facilities for health workers.

Other promises include building a large shopping complex. “If we build a shopping mall here, it will be a tribute to Kikwete,” Dr Nchimbi said.

Plans also include developing various roads in Bagamoyo and expanding water projects to bring services closer to residents.

“My request to you is to turn out on October 29 to elect Samia as our President, along with Members of Parliament and Councillors,” he urged.

Bagamoyo parliamentary candidate, Ms Subra Mugalu said the Bagamoyo District Council has received Sh27 billion over the past four years for various development projects.

She said the funds have been used in the health sector to build facilities and procure equipment that have helped reduce maternal deaths.

“This year, there has been no maternal death, thanks to President Samia,” he said.

Ms Mugalu, a former Deputy Minister of Energy, noted that the council has implemented education projects including the vocational training Schools.

Water projects have also been carried out, including a major scheme from the University of Dar es Salaam by the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA), worth over Sh70 billion and achieving 95 percent water supply coverage.