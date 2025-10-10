Tanzania to lead Africa’s push for health‑centric climate action at COP 30

Dar es Salaam. African climate negotiators have unveiled a five-point “Package for Delivery” ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, reaffirming the continent’s determination to secure tangible outcomes on finance, adaptation, and a just transition.

Speaking at the Third Strategic Meeting of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Climate Change on Friday, October 10, 2025, Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Mr Cyprian Luhemeja, said the package provides a unified continental blueprint to ensure Africa’s priorities are reflected in global climate decisions.

“Under Tanzania’s leadership, the AGN continues to strengthen Africa’s unified engagement in global climate negotiations,” said Mr Luhemeja, adding.

“As we look towards COP30, the ‘Delivery COP, we must advance a coherent, results-driven, and united African position that translates our priorities into actionable outcomes.”

At the centre of the Africa package are five key deliverables the continent will champion at COP30: bridging the global climate finance gap, advancing a just and equitable transition, and enhancing credibility and transparency in implementation.

Others include strengthening adaptation and resilience, and promoting climate justice while restoring trust in multilateralism.

Mr Luhemeja said these pillars are designed to “align climate ambition with Africa’s development imperatives,” warning that without progress on finance and equity, global climate goals risk losing legitimacy.

He stressed that Africa’s priorities are not merely development aspirations but questions of justice, equity, and survival.

“Expanding access to clean cooking, ensuring electricity for 300 million Africans, and securing predictable climate finance, based on grants rather than loans, are fundamental issues of justice,” he said.

The Tanzanian official described COP30 as a crucial “delivery moment”, where previous pledges must translate into measurable outcomes.

He noted that Africa continues to endure severe climate impacts, from coastal erosion to droughts and floods, despite contributing least to global emissions.

Illustrating adaptation in action, he cited Tanzania’s construction of sea walls in Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mtwara, and Zanzibar to protect communities and infrastructure from rising sea levels.

The Head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in Tanzania, Ms Clara Makenya, said the continent must approach COP30 “not from a position of vulnerability but from one of strength, unity, and ambition.”

“The impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats; they are lived realities for millions of Africans,” said Ms Makenya.

“From devastating floods to prolonged droughts and food insecurity, our continent bears the brunt of a crisis it did not create,” she added.

She urged African negotiators to consolidate the outcomes of the Committee of African Heads of State on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and the Second African Climate Summit into a unified framework, ensuring Africa’s priorities are not only heard but implemented.

“UNEP stands ready to support the AGN in ensuring that Africa’s climate priorities are acted upon, in policy, finance, and implementation,” she said.

Mr Luhemeja acknowledged that while logistical challenges persist ahead of COP30 in Brazil, Africa’s negotiators remain committed to ensuring the continent’s priorities, from climate finance to adaptation, shape the outcome of the talks.

“Let us build consensus, strengthen solidarity, and sharpen our common vision. Our deliberations must reaffirm Africa’s steadfast commitment to a just, resilient, and prosperous future for all,” Ms Makenya told delegates.

She emphasised that unity and clarity of purpose will be vital as the world enters what she called a defining decade for climate action.