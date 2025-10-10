Mpina’s case adjourned, two key reasons cited

Dodoma. The High Court of Tanzania sitting in Dodoma has postponed the judgment in the case filed by Luhaga Mpina against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rescheduling it for October 15, 2025.

The presiding judge, Justice Fredrick Manyanda, who leads a panel of three judges hearing the case, said the adjournment was due to two main reasons: the judges are still deliberating on the matter, and they want to ensure the written judgment is comprehensive and free from ambiguity.

Justice Manyanda said the judgment would be delivered online starting at 9:00 a.m. on the new date and directed the Registrar of the High Court, Dodoma Registry, to ensure that the court’s internet network is in good condition so that Tanzanians can follow the proceedings.

The case came up for judgment on Friday, October 10, 2025, with several ACT-Wazalendo leaders — including Party Leader Dorothy Semu and Acting Secretary-General Mbarala Maharagande — arriving early at the court.

Also present were Luhaga Mpina and Fatma Fereji, who had both sought nomination from the Independent National Electoral Commission to contest parliamentary seats in the Dodoma and Morogoro regions, along with many party supporters, most of them youth.

The case, which has drawn significant attention from legal and political observers, revolves around the legality of INEC’s decision to bar ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential candidates from contesting in the upcoming general election.

The panel of judges — Fredrick Manyanda, Sylvester Kainda, and Abdallah Gonzi — entered the courtroom and took their seats ready to deliver the ruling.

After the legal representatives of both sides introduced themselves, Justice Manyanda addressed the court, saying:

“Today we were expected to deliver the judgment, but there are two things we must be fully satisfied with. Although this is a matter of urgency, we need to ensure our decision is solid and clearly written,” he said.

The judgment in case number 23617 is expected to be historic, potentially setting a new precedent in the interpretation of Tanzania’s electoral laws and the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission.