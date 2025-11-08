172 charged in Mwanza with armed robbery, property destruction and illegal protests

Mwanza. A total of 172 residents of Mwanza have been arraigned before the Nyamagana District Court to face multiple criminal charges, including armed robbery, willful destruction of property, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct.

The suspects appeared before different magistrates on Friday, November 7, 2025, accused of committing the offences between October 29 and 31, 2025, in various parts of Nyamagana District.

The prosecution team, led by State Attorney Jaines Kihwelo and assisted by Hellen Mabula and Sara Perias, was opposed by a team of lawyers from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Mwanza Chapter, including Erick Mutta, Lugano Kitanga, Emmanuel John, and Salehe Nassoro.

According to court records, the suspects were brought before the court between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., where the charges were formally read. They were all remanded in custody, as one of the key charges—armed robbery—is not subject to bail under Tanzanian law.

The accused are charged under Section 287A of the Penal Code, Chapter 16 (Revised Edition 2023) for armed robbery, and Section 326(1) for willful destruction of property.

Separate cases

In one case, 86 suspects were charged with two counts of property destruction and armed robbery before Senior Resident Magistrate Amani Sumari.

Prosecutor Kihwelo told the court that on October 30, 2025, at Isamilo area, the accused allegedly damaged the Mwanza City Council office building and stole 13 plastic chairs, threatening a security guard with machetes and stones in the process.

The prosecution said investigations were still ongoing and requested an adjournment. Defense lawyer Mutta urged the court to direct the prosecution to expedite the process so the case could proceed.

Magistrate Sumari adjourned the case to November 19, 2025, with all accused persons remanded pending further mention.

In a separate case, 36 other suspects were charged with arson and armed robbery, accused of setting fire to the Mabatini Police Station on October 30, 2025, and stealing police equipment, including a radio call and uniforms, after allegedly threatening an on-duty officer with machetes and iron rods.

That case was adjourned to November 21, 2025.

Another group of 11 suspects faced charges of holding an unlawful demonstration and armed robbery, while six others were accused of disorderly conduct and armed robbery.

Additionally, 11 suspects were charged under Section 319(a)(b) for allegedly setting fire to a Lake Oil fuel station in Igoma on October 30, 2025, and face an additional armed robbery charge. Another six suspects were charged separately for unlawful demonstrations.

All suspects remain in custody, pending the next mention of their respective cases.

TLS to provide legal support

The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), through its Mwanza Chapter, has stepped in to provide legal aid to the accused.

Speaking after the court sessions, TLS Mwanza Vice Chairperson, Erick Mutta, said the society decided to offer representation as part of its ongoing legal aid programme in the region.

“By 5 p.m. on November 7, a total of 172 suspects had appeared before different magistrates, facing various charges linked to the post-election unrest and demonstrations that occurred between October 29 and 31,” he said.

“In total, the charges include arson, willful destruction of property, armed robbery, and disorderly conduct,” he added, noting that none of the suspects had been granted bail since armed robbery is a non-bailable offence.