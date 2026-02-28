267 Kwimba health staff trained to champion clean cooking

Kwimba. Health department staff in Kwimba District Council, Mwanza Region, have undergone training on the safe and proper use of cooking gas, alongside education on the health risks associated with firewood and charcoal.

The training, organised by Oryx Gas Tanzania Company, forms part of broader efforts to promote clean cooking energy.

It sought to equip health workers with knowledge of the environmental and medical effects of traditional fuels so they can educate patients and the wider community.

Speaking on Friday, February 27, 2026, during a two-day session Oryx Tanzania training manager, Mr Peter Ndomba, said health workers were strategically selected because they interact directly with residents seeking treatment.

“When citizens experience health problems, they come to the hospital. Health workers are the first point of contact, so it is important they understand clean cooking energy and its benefits,” he said.

Mr Ndomba said more than 267 staff members, including personnel from Kwimba District Hospital, attended the training.

Participants received practical guidance on gas safety, storage, routine inspection and environmental considerations, as well as information on illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to smoke from firewood and charcoal.

He described the initiative as the start of a wider campaign targeting institutions and schools to broaden awareness of clean energy use.

“We are encouraged by the strong response from participants. This is only the beginning. We intend to reach other institutions and platforms to ensure clean cooking energy education spreads across the district,” he said.

Mr Ndomba thanked the leadership of Kwimba District Hospital, including the District Medical Officer and the Medical Officer in Charge, for facilitating access to doctors and nurses.

He noted that many people still lack adequate understanding of cooking gas, particularly regarding safety and cost.

By training health workers, he said, the company aims to dispel misconceptions and empower professionals to educate mothers and other patients on the dangers of indoor smoke exposure.

Health workers who attended the training welcomed the initiative, saying it addressed long-standing concerns about gas use.

Nursing Officer in Charge at Kwimba District Hospital, Mr Christian Mvula, said the session had deepened their understanding of gas as a domestic energy source.

“We have received accurate information on safe gas use. Previously, many of us relied on firewood and charcoal, which are sometimes difficult to obtain, especially during the rainy season,” he said.

He added that misconceptions about affordability and safety had discouraged some households from adopting gas.

The training, he said, clarified issues related to storage, routine inspection and accident prevention.

Nursing Officer, Ms Salome Malale, said she had used gas for 15 years but had not fully understood its advantages and limitations.

“In our work, we treat patients with respiratory and eye problems linked to smoke exposure. With this knowledge, I can now educate communities to shift to cleaner energy,” she said.

Another hospital employee, Mr Robert Mayombya, said he would share the information with his family and neighbours to encourage wider adoption of gas and reduce dependence on firewood and charcoal.