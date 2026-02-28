Government unveils plan to end Dar es Salaam’s transport woes

Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled plans to invest in modern buses, digital ticketing systems and clean energy infrastructure as part of efforts to transform mobility in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The city is characterised by transport challenges such as traffic jams and crowding of passengers in public transport.

Speaking after an inspection tour of transport infrastructure in the city, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Dr Jim Yonazi, affirmed that the government is fully committed to delivering fast, reliable and efficient public transport services to residents.

Dr Yonazi who also chairs the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) Project Steering Committee visited the infrastructure where commitee members assessed progress made in strengthening operations and expanding infrastructure.

“It is the government’s determination to ensure that Dar es Salaam’s transport system becomes modern, efficient and capable of meeting the needs of its people. We have witnessed significant infrastructure development and ongoing improvements aimed at enhancing service delivery,” Dr Yonazi said.

Dr Yonazi revealed that new buses have already started arriving, positioning Dar es Salaam among Africa’s emerging cities with modern rapid transit systems. In a shift toward sustainability, many of the incoming buses will run on natural gas.

To support this transition, the government has constructed dedicated gas-filling infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations while reducing environmental impact and fuel costs.

Beyond physical infrastructure, authorities have invested in ICT systems that will allow commuters to pay fares using special electronic cards, eliminating long queues and streamlining boarding processes.

The move is expected to significantly boost operational efficiency, minimise delays, and enhance commuter convenience.

In a further commitment to service reliability, the committee chairperson assured residents that all grounded buses will be repaired and returned to the roads to strengthen fleet capacity and improve service frequency.

Meanwhile, Dart Chief Executive Officer, Mr Said Tunda said the agency’s primary goal is to restore confidence and convenience to Dar es Salaam commuters.

He also encouraged commuter bus operators to continue providing services as the government engages them in structured dialogue to establish effective collaboration frameworks, particularly for those authorized to operate along the bus rapid transit corridors.

On Friday, the government said it had barred the renewal of licences for commuter buses operating along the Mbagala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor, clearing the way for the rapid transit system to assume full control of the route.