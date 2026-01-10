A 79-year-old man charged over forged documents

Dar es Salaam. A businessman and resident of Ocean Road in Dar es Salaam, Sajjad Dawoodbhai (79), has been arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court to answer three charges, including forging a land title deed and submitting it to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

Dawoodbhai was brought before the court today, Friday, January 9, 2026, and read Criminal Case No. 528 of 2026 by State Attorney Titus Aron before Senior Resident Magistrate Beda Nyaki.

While reading the charges, State Attorney Titus alleged that between December 1, 1998 and December 3, 1998, within the city and region of Dar es Salaam, with intent to defraud, the accused forged a transfer of ownership of Plot No. 28676, falsely purporting that Taiyabali Dawoodbhai had signed the document, knowing the claim to be untrue.

The second charge is also forgery. It is alleged that between December 1 and 3, 1998, in Dar es Salaam, with intent to defraud, the accused forged a transfer of ownership rights of Plot No. 28676, falsely showing that he was one of the directors of Tanzania Glass Works Limited, while knowing this to be false.

The third charge is uttering a false document. It is alleged that between January 1, 1999 and February 10, 1999, within the city and region of Dar es Salaam, the accused fraudulently presented a false document—namely, a transfer of ownership rights of Plot No. 28676—to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development of Tanzania, knowing the document to be false.

After the charges were read, the accused denied committing the offences, and the prosecution informed the court that investigations had been completed and requested another date for the hearing of preliminary issues.

Through his lawyer, Augustino Kusalika, the accused applied for bail, arguing that the offence is bailable.

Magistrate Nyaki granted the application and set two conditions: the accused must produce two legally recognized sureties with letters from the local government authority, each to sign a bond of Sh5 million.

Additionally, the accused is prohibited from travelling outside the Dar es Salaam Region without the court’s permission.