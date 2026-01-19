Access Bank Tanzania wins global award for acquisition integration and market expansion excellence

Dar es Salaam. Access Bank Tanzania Limited has been named Best Bank for Acquisition Integration Excellence & Market Expansion – Tanzania at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in strategic growth, operational efficiency, and market development.

The award, presented by Boston Brand Research & Media, recognises the Bank’s strong performance in successfully integrating acquisitions while expanding its market presence in a sustainable and structured manner.

The recognition underscores Access Bank Tanzania’s ability to execute seamless transitions, strengthen internal systems, and deliver long-term value to customers, stakeholders, and the wider financial sector.

Speaking on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer Imani John said the recognition reflects the collective effort and discipline of the Bank’s workforce. He noted that integrating major acquisitions alongside footprint expansion has required continuous learning, strong collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose across the institution.

He extended appreciation to customers, regulators, shareholders, Board members, and staff for their continued trust and support, adding that the Bank remains focused on responsible market service and building a resilient institution that delivers sustainable value to Tanzania.

The Global Brand Frontier Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence across industries worldwide.

Access Bank Tanzania’s recognition highlights its growing influence within the financial services sector and its commitment to building an inclusive, forward-looking banking institution.

The Bank continues to prioritise footprint expansion, improved service delivery, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and communities across the country.

Access Bank Tanzania, a subsidiary of Access Bank PLC, is a full-service commercial bank licensed by the Bank of Tanzania.

The Bank operates branches in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, and Dodoma, supported by a network of 936 Access Wakala agents and 98 BancEasy outlets, providing secure and convenient banking services nationwide.

Formerly BancABC Tanzania, the institution joined the Access Bank Group in 2024, becoming part of one of Africa’s largest financial groups with operations in 24 countries across three continents, more than 700 service outlets, and a customer base exceeding 63 million.