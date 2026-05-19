ACT Wazalendo unveils new shadow cabinet, Mpina named deputy prime minister

Dar es Salaam. Former Kisesa Member of Parliament (MP), CCM, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister in ACT Wazalendo’s shadow cabinet, joining 24 other party leaders named to the opposition oversight team.

The appointment marks Mr Mpina’s first formal role within ACT Wazalendo since joining the party from the ruling CCM on August 5, 2025.

He had been cleared to contest the presidency but was later disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is the third shadow cabinet formed by the party since it introduced the arrangement in 2022 to monitor government accountability across key sectors outside Parliament.

The shadow cabinet was announced on Monday, May 18, 2026, by party leader, Ms Dorothy Semu, during a press briefing at ACT Wazalendo headquarters in Magomeni, Dar es Salaam.

“The results of the 2025 General Election have left very limited opposition representation in Parliament, forcing the party to continue using alternative systems to scrutinise, criticize, and pressure the government to remain accountable to citizens,” she said.

Ms Semu said the new team includes sitting MPs and experienced party members to strengthen oversight capacity and improve policy engagement with government institutions.

Under the new structure, long-serving party leader, Mr Issihaka Mchinjita, has been appointed Shadow Prime Minister.

Mr Mchinjita is ACT Wazalendo Vice Chairman for Mainland Tanzania.

Mr Mpina becomes Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Minister for Energy and Minerals.

He previously served as Minister for Livestock and Fisheries during the Fifth Phase government. Mr Idrisa Kweweta has been appointed Chief Secretary (CS) of the shadow cabinet.

In the sectoral allocation, Ms Nagy Kaboyoka will serve as spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination) and also Chief Whip of the cabinet, while Mr Ado Shaibu has been assigned to the President’s Office (Planning, Finance and Social Security).

Mr Shaibu is MP for Tunduru North and the party’s Secretary General.

Mr Pavu Juma will oversee the President’s Office for Public Service and Good Governance, assisted by Mr Samson Marwa, while Ms Kulthum Mchuchuli will handle the President’s Office for Regional Administration, Local Government and Rural Development, assisted by Shingo Bakari.

Others include Mr Said Mbarouk, assigned to the Vice President’s Office (Environment and Union Affairs), while Mr Rashid Ali will oversee Defence, Home Affairs, and Public Safety, assisted by Mr Hussein Kalyango.

Mr Peter Madeleka has been appointed spokesperson for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Ms Fatma Fereji will handle Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, while Dr Elizabeth Sanga takes the Health and Social Welfare docket.

Bazililo Mbwilo will oversee Agriculture, Irrigation, and Cooperative Development, assisted by Mr Frank Ruhasha, while Ms Riziki Ngwali has been assigned Education, Science, and Technology.

Other appointments include Mtututa Abdallah (Works, Transport and Infrastructure), Ms Janeth Rithe (Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups), and Mr Abdul Nondo, who becomes spokesperson for Employment, Labour and Youth Development.

Ms Yasinta Awiti has been named spokesperson for Water, Environment and Climate Change, Shangwe Ayo takes Information, Communication and Information Technology, while Ms Mwanaisha Mndeme has been assigned Industry and Trade, and Mr Emmanuel Ntobii will oversee Natural Resources, Tourism, Culture and Sports.

“Unlike previous cabinets, this time we have involved MPs in Parliament alongside party members outside it to broaden oversight and improve performance,” said Ms Semu.

Tasked with oversight role

Ms Semu instructed the shadow cabinet to focus on government accountability, public expenditure management, and alleged corruption in public institutions.

She cited analysis of Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which she said highlighted major concerns over misuse of public funds, urging the team to intensify scrutiny.

“The CAG report shows more than Sh7 trillion has been lost or spent without satisfactory explanation, yet no strong accountability action has been taken. Do not relent in holding the government to account in the interest of citizens,” she said.

She added that the team would also monitor citizens’ rights, land disputes, abuse of power, and broader governance challenges.

Mr Madeleka said ACT Wazalendo had stepped in to fill a gap he claimed had been left by Parliament, which he said had weakened its oversight role.

“Many of the challenges we see today stem from disregard for the rule of law. Our role will be to ensure accountability and adherence to legal principles,” he said.

Questions over effectiveness

Political analyst Dr Onesmo Kyauke said while shadow cabinets are common in parliamentary systems, they usually operate within formal parliamentary frameworks.