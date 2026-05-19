Uganda Speaker Anita Among under corruption investigation as new Rolls-Royce seized

Uganda’s outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, is facing heightened scrutiny amid investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering, with security agencies reportedly seizing her recently acquired luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

According to multiple credible reports, joint operations involving the Criminal Investigations Directorate and military intelligence have included raids on her residences in Kampala and surrounding areas as part of a widening probe into suspected unexplained wealth and alleged illicit enrichment.

The seized vehicle, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan said to be worth about $440,000 (approximately Sh1.2 billion) was among several high-end assets confiscated during the operation.

Authorities also impounded other vehicles while continuing searches for financial records and additional documentation linked to the case.

Media reports further indicate that the crackdown is part of a broader investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering targeting the former parliamentary leader. Among was also sanctioned the by the US over similar charges of corruption in 2024.

The latest developments come at a politically sensitive moment in Uganda, as Among has announced she will not seek re-election as Speaker of the newly constituted Parliament, saying she is ready to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the evidence behind the probe.